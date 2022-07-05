Fly From Boise to These 6 Vacation Destinations For Under $100
It's hot out, we're all still getting used to "getting back out there" after two long years of a global pandemic, and now you're finding yourself wishing you could get out of town for a little while. We can't imagine wanting to leave Boise either but don't worry-- you won't be leaving for good, it's just a little trip that you deserve!
Looking at what is possible within your budget? Oh, that's right: gas is at an all-time high and we are all just trying to afford our commutes to work, let alone an excursion to a lake or out-of-town concert.
It may come as a surprise to you, but you can actually get out of town on a PLANE to some really great locations for a much cheaper price than filling up a full tank of gas!
6 Vacation Destinations Boise Residents Can Fly To For Under $100
While places like Everett, Washington may not sound too exciting--it's a cheap way to get you near Seattle or Vancouver where a lot of summer concerts are happening these days!