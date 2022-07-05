Fly From Boise to These 6 Vacation Destinations For Under $100

It's hot out, we're all still getting used to "getting back out there" after two long years of a global pandemic, and now you're finding yourself wishing you could get out of town for a little while. We can't imagine wanting to leave Boise either but don't worry-- you won't be leaving for good, it's just a little trip that you deserve!

Looking at what is possible within your budget? Oh, that's right: gas is at an all-time high and we are all just trying to afford our commutes to work, let alone an excursion to a lake or out-of-town concert.

It may come as a surprise to you, but you can actually get out of town on a PLANE to some really great locations for a much cheaper price than filling up a full tank of gas!

6 Vacation Destinations Boise Residents Can Fly To For Under $100 We all know that Boise, Idaho is one of the greatest cities in the country to live in. The secret is out and thousands are moving here. But even those of us who LOVE this city need a little time away and these cheap flights out of the Boise Airport could make your next vacation much more affordable!

While places like Everett, Washington may not sound too exciting--it's a cheap way to get you near Seattle or Vancouver where a lot of summer concerts are happening these days!

