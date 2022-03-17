Everything New on Disney+ in April

Let’s cut to the chase: April is sort of a light month on Disney+. There are new episodes of Marvel’s Moon Knight each Wednesday, and new episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder as well. There’s also a bunch of new specials for Earth Day, including the new wildlife movie Polar Bear and Explorer: The Last Tempui from National Geographic.

Then you’ve got a handful of library titles, the Disney+ original Better Nate Than Ever, and a new series called Sketchbook that teaches viewers how to draw their favorite Disney characters. Aaaaand ... that’s about it. If that stuff doesn’t appeal to you, well, maybe this is a good month to catch up on a Disney+ series you missed or just to watch Flubber 35 times.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in April:

Friday, April 1

New Library Titles

- Herbie: Fully Loaded

Disney+ Originals

Better Nate Than Ever - Premiere

Wednesday, April 6

Disney+ Originals

Moon Knight - Episode 2

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 8, “Home School”

Friday, April 8

New Library Titles

- Chasing Mavericks

Wednesday, April 13

Disney+ Originals

Scrat Tales - Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Moon Knight - Episode 3

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 9, “Raging Bully”

Wednesday, April 20

Disney+ Originals

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Season 1 Finale, Episode 10, “Old Towne Road”

Moon Knight - Episode 4

Friday, April 22

Disney+ Originals

Polar Bear - Premiere

Bear Witness - Premiere

Explorer: The Last Tepui - Premiere

The Biggest Little Farm: The Return - Premiere

Wednesday, April 27

Disney+ Originals

Sketchbook - Season 1 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Moon Knight - Episode 5

