In one year, Marvel Studios went from a company that only produced movies to one that not only made TV too, they cranked out five different seasons of five different television shows in the span of 12 months. They also released four movies over that same stretch of time. And they did it in the middle of a pandemic. If Marvel was any more of a juggernaut, you’d have to assume Kevin Feige had gotten his hands on the Crimson Gem of Cyttorak.

With new series coming from Marvel every month or two — Ms. Marvel is up next, followed by She-Hulk, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Secret Invasion — we’re going to keep a running tally of all the company’s shows, and how they stack up against each other. (If you want to know how we ranked the pre-Disney+ Marvel shows, we have a separate list of those.) Right now, the list is current as of Marvel’s last series, Moon Knight. Here’s how we rank the Marvel Disney+verse so far...

Every Marvel Disney+ Show, Ranked From Worst to Best

