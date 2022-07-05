We’ll be the first to admit it…

We have not always been the most attentive of drivers.

We’ve fixed our makeup, eaten food and had numerous dance parties, all while driving down the road.

We’re not proud of it – but we’re also letting you know that if you’ve done any of these things as well, you’re not alone. No one is perfect.

And while we've personally learned from our mistakes over the years, and are more conscientious of how we navigate the roadways…

It got us thinking: is it actually illegal to do these things while driving?

Quick Question: Is It Illegal to Eat While Driving in Idaho? Wait... Can you get pulled over for this??

