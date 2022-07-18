Eagle High Baseball Standout Drafted Into MLB

Kellen Moore, Aaron Paul, Leighton Vander Esch and Chris Petersen are some major Boise names that come to mind when thinking of the "who's who" of celebrities past. It's time to chalk up another name on that list--and we can't wait to see just how big this star can become.

When it comes to athletics in Boise, it is always football that steals the show. We are home of the blue turf, after all. Baseball doesn't get a ton of wide spread love-- but we've had our local stars in that world as well. Think of the late Bill Buckner with strong Boise ties and a legendary professional baseball career--or Bishop Kelly graduate Josh Osich who has been a FORCE as a pitcher in the pro league.

Now, a star from Eagle-- Rocky Mountain High School to be exact-- is on his way to the MLB.

After graduating from Rocky, Gabriel Hughes went on to play baseball at what is best known to be a "basketball school"--Gonzaga University. At Gonzaga, Hughes lead the team through some of the most baseball success the school has seen in years. The pros noticed.

Not only was Hughes drafted-- he was drafted TENTH overall...for the entire league. Talk about some major league moves.

We can't wait to see how Hughes takes his love for baseball to a new level, in the big league, and becomes Idaho's next star on the major stage!

