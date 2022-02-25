Boise State Could Face This Daunting, Historic Opponent in March
Boise State's basketball team is on fire this Spring. Some are saying it's about time, others are saying it's amazing--yet there still remain the few that say "they'll still choke". If this Boise State team has proven one thing this season, it's that they're able to hang on and win. We should not, a lot of these wins haven't been pretty--but a win is a win.
While the football team at Boise State really gets all of the credit in the world, it's the man leading this basketball team that we believe is the undervalued star on campus.
Boise State's Most Underappreciated Star
While some may still remain skeptical locally-- nationally, even the critics agree that Boise State is going to have their chance to shine in March.
According to the "statistic experts", the Broncos have about a 96.6% chance of making the tournament-- not bad at all! Oh, and a 0.1% chance to win the National Championship!
So...you're saying there's a chance?
So what could March actually look like? Joe Lunardi, a well known "bracketologist" says that the Broncos could be ranked as high as a 7 seed, potentially playing the legendary North Carolina Tar Heels in the first round of the NCAA tournament!
Jerry Palm of CBS says Boise State deserves an 8 seed along with Brian Bennett of The Atlantic.
Still too big of a football fan to care? It's cool-- here's a look at how the fall is shaping up for the Broncos:
