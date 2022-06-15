Disney +’s “Stuntman” Shows Eddie Braun Attempting Evel Knievel’s Idaho Snake River Canyon Rocket Jump
My son and I were scouting through Disney + when we came across "Stuntman". This intriguing documentary shows a behind the scenes look at the life behind some of Hollywood's biggest stunts through the eyes of well known stuntmen. When Hollywood Stuntman Eddie Braun was a boy Evel Knievel was his hero. Eddie clearly inspired became a stuntman himself.
Evel is a legend. He was best known for his motorcycle stunts that occurred between 1965 and 1980. According Visit Southern Idaho, He earned the Guinness Book of Records title of most broken bones in a lifetime. Did you know that his most daring and final jump was across Idaho's Snake River Canyon? This stunt took place on September 8th, 1974 and was nationally televised.
Evel's team built a massive launch ramp and the goal was to rocket off of the launch with his X-2 Skycycle, cross the massive gap between the canyon and land on the other side. Thousands of spectators gathered to watch and it was broadcasted on live TV as well. This they said was his most dangerous stunt yet.
Evel Knievel Official says, "Knievel’s nationally televised motorcycle jumps, including his 1974 attempt to jump Snake River Canyon at Twin Falls, Idaho, represent four of the twenty most-watched, including the number 1 spot, ABC’s Wide World of Sports events in history. His achievements and failures, including his record 35 broken bones, earned him several entries in the Guinness Book of World Records. These are the titles by which millions of people around the world know Evel Knievel.
Here is some more information and areal view of the stunt location.
Stuntman | Official Trailer | Disney+