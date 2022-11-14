The ‘Christmas Story‘ House Is Up For Sale

The house at 3159 W. 11th Street in Cleveland, Ohio is known throughout the world as the home from the holiday classic A Christmas Story.

And now you could own it. (Lamps not included).

According to the house’s official website, it is now on the market for sale. The home, which was used as the key location for the 1983 film, is now part of a complex that also includes A Christmas Story museum and gift shop. (The museum boasts that it contains the “largest collection of original costumes, props, behind-the scenes photos and other items from the movie.”) The neighboring properties are also part of the sale.

Here are a few more details about the house from the site:

The House, built in 1895, was purchased on eBay in December 2004 and required a massive renovation to restore it to its original movie splendor. The House started public tours on November 25th, 2006 and since has welcomed over a million guests and counting. Annual paid admissions boast over 75,000 attendees and many more visit the Gift Shop. In addition to being open for daily tours, both The House and The Neighbor’s House are each available for overnight rentals.

Here is a local news report on the house on 11th Street going up for sale.

The timing of the sale is fortuitous (and likely not coincidental) as A Christmas Story is getting a brand new sequel this month. In A Christmas Story Christmas, original Christmas Story star Peter Billingsley (AKA Ralphie) returns in a story about the adult Ralphie returning home for Christmas. Typical hijinks ensue.

If you’re interested in owning a piece of movie history, you can read lots more about it here. If you don’t have the funds for that, you can just watch A Christmas Story Christmas on HBO Max starting on November 17.

