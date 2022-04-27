It probably should have been clear when they hired the Lonely Island’s Akiva Schaffer to direct it, and brought in Andy Samberg and John Mulaney to play the two lead chipmunks, that the Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie would be a little different from the old cartoon show. If it wasn’t clear before, the new trailer leaves no doubt; the film probably has less to do with the old series, which was an earnest animated adventure about a group of animal heroes, and more to do with Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

It’s an irreverent live-action/animated combo set in a world populated by humans and cartoons, where the Rescue Rangers TV series has been canceled and Chip and Dale are no longer on speaking terms. Then they get back together to solve a mystery involving disappearing toons. (More shades of Roger Rabbit there.)

A movie like that is going to need cameos from recognizable cartoons, and Disney has plenty to go around. In the new trailer, you’ll see Flounder from The Little Mermaid and a middle-aged and surly Peter Pan, voiced by Will Arnett. See who else you spot in the video below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers,” Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip (voice of Mulaney) has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman. Dale (voice of Sandberg), meanwhile, has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days. When a former castmate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend’s life.

Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers premieres on Disney+ on May 20.

