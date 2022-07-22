Celebrate Idaho’s Cowboys and Cowboy Culture for National Day of the Cowboy
Cowboys are as ingrained in Idaho as potatoes, probably even more so. We love our cowboys and the cowboy culture, ways and hospitality. There is truly nothing else like it. Cowboys are so important to the history and creation of the United States of America and it is essential that they continue to be celebrated.
"Back in 2005, to make sure it stays that way, the organization National Day of the Cowboy (NDOC) sponsored a bill in the Wyoming House and Senate to preserve and celebrate cowboy culture and history in that state, attaching an eponymous holiday to be observed on the fourth Saturday in July. The bill passed and, since then, other states have passed NDOC in their legislatures. Since the beginning of NDOC’s political campaigning, they’ve raised awareness and enthusiasm for things like rodeos, cowboy history museums, and country fairs featuring roping demonstrations to make sure the cowboy image never dies." - National Today
In 2016, Idaho joined in, National Day of the Cowboy website says, "the Idaho Senate, by voice vote, approved passage of our National Day of the Cowboy bill, HCR038. This makes Idaho the 11th state to ensure permanent recognition for the 4th Saturday in July as a day to celebrate cowboy culture and pioneer heritage."
The movement is not going anywhere and more and more states every year join in and embrace keeping the cowboy heritage alive. It is so fitting to have this holiday come up when Idaho's famous Snake River Stampede is taking over Nampa's Ford Idaho center. It just doesn't get much more cowboy than that.
Boise's Western Proper gets creative and cowboy festive with their "Megamosa" a clear cowboy hat full of mimosa goodness - perfect for sharing.
I recently came across a recipe for 'Cowboy Caviar' and it is going viral. It is good, good for you and pretty cheap to make: