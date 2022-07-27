Candace Cameron Bure Responds After JoJo Siwa Calls Her the ‘Rudest Celebrity’ She Ever Met

After JoJo Siwa named Candace Cameron Bure as the rudest celebrity she's ever met in a viral TikTok, Bure posted a video to Instagram addressing the situation.

JoJo participated in a popular TikTok trend where the answers to juicy questions are flashed via phone. The idea is to make it hard for viewers to pause the video and find out who was shown.

For the "rudest celebrity I've met" question, fans were able to catch that JoJo flashed a picture of Candace Cameron Bure.

Her other answers included Zendaya for celebrity crush and Miley Cyrus as the nicest celebrity she's ever met. She also crowned SpongeBob SquarePants the "celebrity that did me dirty," seemingly a call-out to Nickelodeon.

Fans online speculated if the interaction that caused Bure to be given the "rudest celebrity" title had to do with her conservative beliefs and JoJo's status as a "gay icon."

"Stephanie Tanner>>>>> DJ Tanner," one person tweeted.

Meanwhile, on July 26, Candace Cameron Bure posted a reel to her Instagram informing the internet that the two had a phone call.

She opened the reel––captioned "Here's the 🍵"––with, "Honestly, I was shocked when I saw the TikTok on Sunday and had no idea where it came from."

Bure said, "I immediately tried to reach out to her through a mutual friend, and my publicist contacted her manager, and I DMed her."

She went on to say that she finally got in touch with JoJo and the two "had a great conversation."

"She was like 'Hey, how ya doin'?' and I was like, 'Well, I've been better. What happened?'" Bure said.

According to Bure, JoJo said that the video was "just a silly TikTok trend" and she "didn't think it was a big deal."

Bure also noted that she brought up the time the two met at The Kelly Clarkson Show and "it went great."

When it came to getting to the bottom of what caused the interaction, Bure said that JoJo said, "It's so silly I feel bad."

Apparently, at the 2016 Fuller House premiere, eleven-year-old JoJo Siwa asked for a picture with Candace Cameron Bure, who plays DJ Tanner in the reboot of the beloved family sitcom Full House, and Bure told her, "not right now," and took photos with other people on the red carpet.

Bure said in her reel that she told JoJo, "I broke your eleven-year-old heart! Ugh, I feel crummy."

"We had a really great discussion. So that was it, all good, all good on the JoJo front," Bure concluded.

JoJo's former DWTS partner Jenna Johnson commented four pink hearts on the video.

Watch Bure's full response, below: