10 Boise State Players We Should Cheer For In The NFL Playoffs

It's January, so the weather in Boise is colder, people all over the state are complaining about Californians, and the NFL Playoffs begin this weekend!

While we may not have an NFL franchise, we have ties to the players in the league through our proud support of the Boise State Broncos. Fifteen of them are currently playing in the NFL, and of those, more than half, eight of them will be playing in the playoffs with the hopes of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy and winning a Super Bowl ring.

This year's AFC playoff teams are (in order of best record):

Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)

Buffalo Bills (13-3)

Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)

Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)

Baltimore Ravens (10-7)

Miami Dolphins (9-8)

Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)

This year's NFC playoff teams are (in order of best record):

Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

San Francisco 49ers (13-4)

Minnesota Vikings (13-4)

Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

New York Giants (9-7-1)

Seattle Seahawks (9-8)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)

Of the 32 NFL teams, 11 of them have former Boise State Broncos on their roster. There is also one BSU alum that is now an NFL coach. There are four teams with multiple BSU Broncos. The Dallas Cowboys have two players and a coach, and the Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, and Washington Commanders each have two players.

For the most BSU players to be in the Super Bowl this year, we would need the Dallas Cowboys to play against the Los Angeles Chargers. This seems highly unlikely but possible. The Chargers would need to beat the Jaguars on Saturday. Then the Cowboys would need to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday. Both outcomes are pretty plausible. The problem comes in the next round when the Chargers face Kansas City, the best team in the AFC. If the Cowboys win on Monday, they will face the Eagles, the best team in the NFC.

The Cowboys beat the Eagles on Christmas Eve, but the Chargers have yet to beat the Chiefs this season, although both games were close, with Los Angeles losing by three points in both contests.