Boise State Basketball Faces Task to Rebuild Success

Boise State's basketball program was simply on fire this year--and it wasn't "supposed" to be that way. After years of being over-shadowed by the football program, it seems that Leon Rice put together a crew strong enough to steal the spotlight on the campus of Boise State University.

As first announced by B.J. Rains of Bronco Nation News:

We saw a count today that suggest college basketball season is just over 180 days away--so sure, there's plenty of time. But after the March Madness experience this past year, we're more than ready to see Boise State re-up this team and win again. Unfortunately, it's beginning to feel more and more like a "from-scratch" project.

Although there is a lot of work to do still--we should give lots of credit to Leon Rice for landing a transfer from Texas Tech, Chibuzo Agbo!

Boise State's Most Underappreciated Star Boise State seems to mean "football" for most, right? On a national stage, after all, it's the blue turf and the success that the Broncos have had on it that made the university a household name. What happens on the hardwood, however, is far from appreciated at the level that it should be. Leon Rice came to Boise State as a blessing from one of the most powerful basketball programs in the nation: Gonzaga University. Now, the winningest basketball coach in the history of the school seems to take immediate heat if the Broncos aren't in the Final Four. Spoiled by wins on the football field, fans seem to expect the same of the basketball program but when the investment in basketball is so much less than football--can you really have these types of expectations!?

Security Slams Boise State Students to Ground After Win History was made at ExtraMile Arena on the night of Tuesday, March 1st. When you think of the arena--you may think of your favorite concerts or acts. No, a sell out crowd didn't set a record. The Boise State men's basketball team did. One might think that a major celebration was in order. Clearly, some security folks had a different idea.