Boise State Announces Legendary Alum as Assistant Coach

Boise State's mens basketball program is coming off of a red hot year of success. After a rough start to the season, Head Coach Leon Rice turned the season around--shuffling the lineup, calling upon his veteran players, and even putting faith into a freshman who turned out to be a major star.

We're big fans of Leon Rice and really think this guy deserves some more credit!

Boise State's Most Underappreciated Star Boise State seems to mean "football" for most, right? On a national stage, after all, it's the blue turf and the success that the Broncos have had on it that made the university a household name. What happens on the hardwood, however, is far from appreciated at the level that it should be. Leon Rice came to Boise State as a blessing from one of the most powerful basketball programs in the nation: Gonzaga University. Now, the winningest basketball coach in the history of the school seems to take immediate heat if the Broncos aren't in the Final Four. Spoiled by wins on the football field, fans seem to expect the same of the basketball program but when the investment in basketball is so much less than football--can you really have these types of expectations!?

Over the years, many Boise State Coaches have gone big time, too:

So what's the deal with the hype around Leon Rice's latest hire? Well, the guy is a legend.

If you have been in the Treasure Valley for a while or maybe you've just been a Boise State fan for some time--you know the name Roberto Bergersen. Inducted into the Hall of Fame at Boise State for his basketball career and known for his community impact through his founding of the "Hoop Dreams" program here in Idaho--Bergersen is a master of the game. He was drafted into the NBA in the second round after graduating from Boise State--the 52nd overall pick--and played for the Idaho Stampede for many years, while the "D-League" was still here in Boise.

