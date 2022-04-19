Boise State Announces Legendary Alum as Assistant Coach
Boise State's mens basketball program is coming off of a red hot year of success. After a rough start to the season, Head Coach Leon Rice turned the season around--shuffling the lineup, calling upon his veteran players, and even putting faith into a freshman who turned out to be a major star.
We're big fans of Leon Rice and really think this guy deserves some more credit!
So what's the deal with the hype around Leon Rice's latest hire? Well, the guy is a legend.
If you have been in the Treasure Valley for a while or maybe you've just been a Boise State fan for some time--you know the name Roberto Bergersen. Inducted into the Hall of Fame at Boise State for his basketball career and known for his community impact through his founding of the "Hoop Dreams" program here in Idaho--Bergersen is a master of the game. He was drafted into the NBA in the second round after graduating from Boise State--the 52nd overall pick--and played for the Idaho Stampede for many years, while the "D-League" was still here in Boise.