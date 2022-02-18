Boise Residents Should Stop Buying Audio Books Immediately

When you're a kid, there's something exciting about picking up a book and reading it--from start to finish.  It offers this sense of accomplishment that few things can compare to at that age. Then again--as an adult, it seems like that feeling of accomplishment when you're able to finish a book may almost get stronger. We're busy-- jobs, kids, and more: who has time to crack open a book anymore?

While it may be sad, it really is beginning to feel like "cracking open a book" anymore is a rarity. The rise of audiobooks has made "reading" more accessible for busy people and students.

Did you know that Boise residents who are paying for audiobooks are falling victim to a wide-spread scam!?

Ok, maybe it isn't a REAL scam...but it may as well be.

Buying audiobooks on your smartphone can be pricey-- upwards of $15 to $30 a month on some platforms and if you're really into the book, it could be even more. Did you know in Boise, there's literally NO NEED TO PAY? This is not a drill.

Just this week we came across a pretty informative tweet:



We should note, we found some popular books with several-week waits, but by far and large not the average. Most books we searched popped up and were available right away.

Talk about a HACK! Shouts to you, Boise Public Library

It's no secret that Idahoans love their books--take an exclusive look inside of this Boise book store as just one example: 

