Boise Residents Search For Notorious ‘Croc Thief’ [Photos]

Do you remember the show "America's Funniest Home Videos"? It was made popular because of the hilarious and raw footage that came from filming just the right moments at just the right times.

These days, there are cameras everywhere and very rarely will you find a moment NOT being filmed someplace by someone. That statement really applies to a recent incident in Southeast Boise.

We've seen a lot of "crazy' things in Boise--but this one caught our attention as one Boise resident, who we have chosen to not name for safety and privacy concerns, saw a pair of Crocs stolen from their porch.

The victim wrote:

"BRAT CHILD WHO STOLE MY NEW SHOES I GOT AS A GIFT FROM MY FATHER"

And continued...

I HAVE YOU ON CAMERA. BROAD FREAKING DAYLIGHT AND YOU STEAL MY SHOES

Well, here's the footage:

This time, that isn't the case.

A local porch pirate didn't even need to take a chance on the package because what they stole wasn't boxed up...it was just, there. One single pair of Crocs. REALLY!?

Know anything about the Croc thief? Maybe you know the thief or MAYBE it's you?

Just return the Crocs, man.

