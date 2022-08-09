Boise Makes Top 15 Most Pet-Friendly Cities in America

From the furry to the feathered, and each one in between, pets are family in Idaho.
Over the last few decades, Boise and the greater Treasure Valley area have become increasingly supportive of local dogs and cats within its establishments. Treasure Valley grocery stores, music venues, libraries, coffee shops, restaurants, and even higher learning institutions, are positively pro-pet! So it comes as no surprise that Boise, Idaho earned its way into the top 15 most pet-friendly cities in the America for WalletHub! Given Boise's diminutive stature as compared to the larger, more robust cities that made the list, this is especially exciting. As the Treasure Valley continues to grow at record rates, we imagine Boise, Idaho will inch closer and closer to the top 3 pet-friendliest cities. For now, we're celebrating the win and our precious pets.
Most Pet-Friendly Cities in America
1. Scottsdale, Arizona
2. Tampa, Florida
3. Portland, Oregon
4. St. Louis, Missouri
5. Cincinnati, Ohio
6. Saint Petersburg, Florida
7. Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
8. Las Vegas, Nevada
9. Colorado Springs, Colorado
10. Raleigh, North Carolina
11. Omaha, Nebraka
12. Orlando, Florida
13. Plano, Texas
14. Boise, Idaho
15. Birmingham, Alabama
Get our free mobile app
Least Pet-Friendly Cities in America
85. Boston, Massachusetts
86. Mesa, Arizona
87. Norfolk, Virginia
88. Durham, North Carolina
89. Laredo, Texas
90. San Bernardino, California
91. Fresno, California
92. Fremont, California
93. Chandler, Arizona
94. Chula Vista, California
95. Detroit, Michigan
96. Chicago, Illinois
97. New York, New York
98. Honolulu, Hawaii
99. Baltimore, Maryland
100. Santa Ana, California
Get our free mobile app
Keep scrolling for more fun and facts about Idaho's pets, wild animals, and all the ways the Gem State cares for and protects it furry, scaled, and feathered friends!
Wolves in the Wild
A look at wolves who many would like to protect. Others would live them to shoot them into extinction.
Rattlesnake Avoidance for Boise Dogs: 3 spring courses to keep them safe
5 Adorable Animals That Are Legally Considered 'Pests' In Idaho
Get our free mobile app
Animals You Can See Now At Zoo Boise
7 Scary Idaho Animals That Might Not Kill You, And 1 That Will
Get our free mobile app
The Boise Greenbelt Is Home to These 10 Wild Animals, Be Prepared
If you're on the Boise Greenbelt, especially along the river, don't be alarmed if you run into any number of these wildlife.
Fictitious Animals We'd Like To See @ Zoo Boise
While they make not exist, that didn't stop us from fantasizing!
Get our free mobile app
How Many Of These 14 Animals Do You Remember Dissecting in an Idaho School?