Boise Makes Top 15 Most Pet-Friendly Cities in America

From the furry to the feathered, and each one in between, pets are family in Idaho.

Over the last few decades, Boise and the greater Treasure Valley area have become increasingly supportive of local dogs and cats within its establishments. Treasure Valley grocery stores, music venues, libraries, coffee shops, restaurants, and even higher learning institutions, are positively pro-pet! So it comes as no surprise that Boise, Idaho earned its way into the top 15 most pet-friendly cities in the America for WalletHub ! Given Boise's diminutive stature as compared to the larger, more robust cities that made the list, this is especially exciting. As the Treasure Valley continues to grow at record rates, we imagine Boise, Idaho will inch closer and closer to the top 3 pet-friendliest cities. For now, we're celebrating the win and our precious pets.

Most Pet-Friendly Cities in America

Photo by Alvan Nee on Unsplash Photo by Alvan Nee on Unsplash loading...

1. Scottsdale, Arizona

2. Tampa, Florida

3. Portland, Oregon

4. St. Louis, Missouri

5. Cincinnati, Ohio

Photo by verdian chua on Unsplash Photo by verdian chua on Unsplash loading...

6. Saint Petersburg, Florida

7. Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

8. Las Vegas, Nevada

9. Colorado Springs, Colorado

10. Raleigh, North Carolina

Photo by Dan Wayman on Unsplash Photo by Dan Wayman on Unsplash loading...

11. Omaha, Nebraka

12. Orlando, Florida

13. Plano, Texas

14. Boise, Idaho

15. Birmingham, Alabama

Photo by Krista Mangulsone on Unsplash Photo by Krista Mangulsone on Unsplash loading...

Get our free mobile app

Least Pet-Friendly Cities in America

Photo by Matthew Henry on Unsplash Photo by Matthew Henry on Unsplash loading...

85. Boston, Massachusetts

86. Mesa, Arizona

87. Norfolk, Virginia

88. Durham, North Carolina

89. Laredo, Texas

90. San Bernardino, California

Photo by Matthew Henry on Unsplash Photo by Matthew Henry on Unsplash loading...

91. Fresno, California

92. Fremont, California

93. Chandler, Arizona

94. Chula Vista, California

95. Detroit, Michigan

Photo by Jarrod Reed on Unsplash Photo by Jarrod Reed on Unsplash loading...

96. Chicago, Illinois

97. New York, New York

98. Honolulu, Hawaii

99. Baltimore, Maryland

100. Santa Ana, California

Get our free mobile app

Keep scrolling for more fun and facts about Idaho's pets, wild animals, and all the ways the Gem State cares for and protects it furry, scaled, and feathered friends!

Wolves in the Wild A look at wolves who many would like to protect. Others would live them to shoot them into extinction.

Rattlesnake Avoidance for Boise Dogs: 3 spring courses to keep them safe

5 Adorable Animals That Are Legally Considered 'Pests' In Idaho

Get our free mobile app

Animals You Can See Now At Zoo Boise

7 Scary Idaho Animals That Might Not Kill You, And 1 That Will

Get our free mobile app

The Boise Greenbelt Is Home to These 10 Wild Animals, Be Prepared If you're on the Boise Greenbelt, especially along the river, don't be alarmed if you run into any number of these wildlife.

Fictitious Animals We'd Like To See @ Zoo Boise While they make not exist, that didn't stop us from fantasizing!

Get our free mobile app

How Many Of These 14 Animals Do You Remember Dissecting in an Idaho School?

Idaho Bears Gone Wild A look at how bears eat, live, and fight.