Boise Holding “Brown Water” Town Hall

Well, this is gross. Imagine turning on your water faucet for a glass of water or a bath bomb session only to see your water come out...BROWN. Well, this nightmare is actually happening right here in Boise and it HAS been for a while now. Residents that are experiencing this on the Boise Bench are fed up and now, a town hall meeting is going to be held.

After hundreds of complaints to Suez, the water company involved in this issue and the thousands I've seen across social media, officials at Suez have announced they'll be talking to residents on the Boise Bench this Thursday to address concerns surrounding the brown water controversy.

The meeting is at Whitney Elementary School (located at 1609 S. Owyhee Street) from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

According to Suez, the main source of the discoloration are the VERY old pipes that are rusting. Despite several tests proving the water safe--most residents (and I don't think I can blame them), have no desire to drink this water.

In the meantime, if you're getting brown water Suez asks that you notify them at (208) 362-7304. They say running the water for 5-10 minutes can help and customers will be given a 750 gallon "flushing credit".

If you live on the bench, get your questions answered at this town hall meeting on Thursday!