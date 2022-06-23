Boise High School Senior Running for School Board Position

A Boise high school student is gaining traction--but still not getting nearly enough love these days--for taking on a bold and admirable task. He's putting his hat into the ring for a position on the Boise School District's Board of Trustees.

Recent surveys have shown that ever sine the COVID-19 pandemic, school board positions are among the most highly contested in the nation. Why these seats over higher profile ones in local or state government? Well--the polarization of the pandemic is surely to blame for a lot of the "enthusiasm". While students are in schools learning--folks on the outside are quick to criticize educators and protocols. Who would have thought that wearing masks in schools would become as controversial as it has?

On top of this--things like "book bans" that even here in the Treasure Valley we have witnessed first hand are being brought up in school board meetings.

What is in the best interest of our children leaning in local schools? Everyone has an opinion--and we mean, EVERYONE. Do students ever get a say, though?

One student in Boise who is going to be a Senior at Boise High School says it's time students DO get a say and he has announced candidacy for a seat at the table. Running for the position speaks volumes to the activity, interest, and passion from local student leaders like Shive Rajbhandari.

You can check out his statement to the press, as documented and posted by the Idaho Statesman, below!

