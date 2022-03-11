A Kid’s Hilarious ’Batman Returns’ Review From 1992 Goes Viral

A Kid’s Hilarious ’Batman Returns’ Review From 1992 Goes Viral

Warner Bros.

Matt Reeves’ The Batman isn’t the only movie starring the Caped Crusader to warrant shock from its audience. In a recently resurfaced video that has become viral on Twitter, a young teenage boy gives his honest take on 1992's Batman Returns.

Today, we nostalgically look back on the Tim Burton-directed film starring Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne. And while t was gritty enough to anger McDonald’s — who were concerned they wouldn't be able to sell Batman Returns Happy Meal toys due to the movie's violence — it’s nowhere near as dark as the Batman films that would come after it. But this budding critic goes so far as to call Batman Returns a “total attack against kids,” and he has plenty of reasons to back that statement up.

The clip is taken from an early ’90s episode of Faith Daniels’ talk show, A Closer Look. She’s interviewing Danny Slaski, a “summer junior movie critic.” During the segment, Slaski tells Daniels he didn’t enjoy Batman Returns because Danny DeVito’s Penguin takes things that kids would like — such as clowns, rubber ducks, and presents — and uses them to “hurt kids and capture kids.”

While many kids at that age would probably be delighted to see a movie with an adult slant, Slaski wasn’t intrigued. Watch the full clip below, where Slaski recalls the movie's horrors with precision:

When asked he thought the movie was scary, he replied, “Definitely, for kids.” As a point of reference, Slaski informed Daniels that he "came out of Terminator 2 fine.” Towards the end of the clip, Slaski revealed that he saw Batman Returns not once, but twice, to “get a real good view of it.” While Slaski didn't grow up to become a movie critic — according to CBR, he’s now a product designer — we can thank him for offering a fresh, hilarious perspective on the classic DC flick.

Every Batman Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

Which Batman movie reigns supreme? We ranked them all.
Get our free mobile app
Filed Under: DC Films, Warner Bros.
Categories: Entertainment
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top