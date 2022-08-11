If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call?! And if there's something weird, and it don't look good, who you gonna call?!

Big River Paranormal Idaho!

Photo by Big River Paranormal Idaho Photo by Big River Paranormal Idaho loading...

Plot Twist!

The not-for-profit paranormal investigators are calling on YOU! Big River Paranormal Idaho says they're "often imitated, never duplicated!" After 19 years of serving Idaho, their craft and services have gained respect and notoriety throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Photo by Big River Paranormal Idaho Photo by Big River Paranormal Idaho loading...

Join the Team!

If delving into darkness to connect with "the other side" sounds like your jam, don't ghost this opportunity! Big River Paranormal Idaho is currently recruiting serious volunteers to join their team. If you don't think this is a serious opportunity, think again. BRPI's volunteer selection is the real deal. Candidates are cycled through a rigorous screening process to ensure they're the right fit for the team. Peruse a few of their requirements below.

Requirements

Mandatory attendance at monthly meetings

Possess the aptitude & drive to master technical production

Adherence to a strict non-disclosure agreement

Mandatory background investigation

Photo by Big River Paranormal Idaho Photo by Big River Paranormal Idaho loading...

More Info

Ideal volunteer candidates are strong communicators, team players, and willing to conduct late-night operations. BRPI is proud to belong to the The Atlantic Paranormal Society founded by Jason Hawes and Grant Wilson. The co-stars of the paranormal reality television series "Ghost Hunters" developed TAPS to keep professional paranormal researchers connected worldwide.

Photo by Big River Paranormal Idaho Photo by Big River Paranormal Idaho loading...

Apply Today!

If you believe you have what it takes to join and support BRPI's team, apply today! Their two most recent hires were brought aboard at the start of August, and they're still recruiting. Best of luck to Idaho's aspiring paranormal investigators!

These Idahoan Ghost Stories Are Giving Us Nightmare Fuel Idahoans share their scariest paranormal activity experiences that will give you nightmare fuel.

WATCH: Is This Scary Idaho Paranormal Video Real or Fake? After catching what appear to be floating orbs on camera, is this Idaho family experiencing paranormal activity?

The Truth About a Secret Investigation of a Utah Ranch There's a lot of mystery surrounding Skinwalker Ranch in Utah and investigators are still looking for answers.

Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained After being posted to a YouTube channel back in 2019, this creepy video shot in the mountains of Idaho remains unexplained. What's going on?

3 Creepy Idaho Murder Cases That 'Forensic Files' Could Explore Bonner County Sheriff's Office shared a post that 'Forensic Files' recently finished working with them on a new episode. What case are they exploring? Here are four cases we think could warrant an episode of 'Forensic Files'.