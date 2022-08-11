Are You Brave Enough For This Exciting, Frightening, and Secretive Boise Volunteer Position?
If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call?! And if there's something weird, and it don't look good, who you gonna call?!
Big River Paranormal Idaho!
Plot Twist!
The not-for-profit paranormal investigators are calling on YOU! Big River Paranormal Idaho says they're "often imitated, never duplicated!" After 19 years of serving Idaho, their craft and services have gained respect and notoriety throughout the Pacific Northwest.
Join the Team!
If delving into darkness to connect with "the other side" sounds like your jam, don't ghost this opportunity! Big River Paranormal Idaho is currently recruiting serious volunteers to join their team. If you don't think this is a serious opportunity, think again. BRPI's volunteer selection is the real deal. Candidates are cycled through a rigorous screening process to ensure they're the right fit for the team. Peruse a few of their requirements below.
Requirements
- Mandatory attendance at monthly meetings
- Possess the aptitude & drive to master technical production
- Adherence to a strict non-disclosure agreement
- Mandatory background investigation
More Info
Ideal volunteer candidates are strong communicators, team players, and willing to conduct late-night operations. BRPI is proud to belong to the The Atlantic Paranormal Society founded by Jason Hawes and Grant Wilson. The co-stars of the paranormal reality television series "Ghost Hunters" developed TAPS to keep professional paranormal researchers connected worldwide.
Apply Today!
If you believe you have what it takes to join and support BRPI's team, apply today! Their two most recent hires were brought aboard at the start of August, and they're still recruiting. Best of luck to Idaho's aspiring paranormal investigators!