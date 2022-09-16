Are These Chicken Strips Worth A Pluck?

Am I crazy about chicken strips, maybe maybe not. I think I'm infatuated with dipping stuff into sauce! I love the sauce! My go to sauce combo obviously depends on what I'm dipping but for the most part chicken tenders, fries, and cheese curds I'm making a ranch and ketchup combo. You should try it, if you haven't already!

I love wings, but my wife she more of a chicken strips fan which is totally fine. I do appreciate some late night chicken strips though! Being new to the area I wanted to do my wife a solid so when she has the craving I know just the spot to get some delicious strips!

What makes a good chicken strip? Is it the chicken, the breading, and/or the seasoning? I prefer something that's lightly breaded and I think most people want to make sure that chicken is as juicy as possible! When it comes to the sauce, I do like barbeque sauce with my chicken strips and hook me up with a side of ranch too!

What about sides? I think most restaurants include fries with there chicken strips, but if they offered tater tots would you get those or even some onion rings? Again, now were back to sauce options for the tots or fries. Do you keep it simple with ketchup or you just snagging something fancy? I hope you've already had some sort of food today before reading this because I have not and I'm starving!

I've put in the work so you don't have to, check out this top spots for some strips!

Best Chicken Strip Reviews In Boise I went ahead and dug through all of the possible Google reviews and found the best chicken strips in Treasure Valley.

These are in no particular order. Enjoy!

These Are The Best Chicken Wings in the Boise Area Here's where you go for the best chicken wings in the Boise area!