A Fun Boise Park Just Got An Exciting New Splash Pad Upgrade

We are so fortunate to live in a place that genuinely takes pride in its outdoor spaces. Over the last few years, we have seen massive upgrades to the City of Boise's parks, most notably in playground equipment. Many of the parks have been upgraded already, and some new parks have recently opened with this modern-style playground equipment.

Molenaar Park, located at Maple Grove and Victory Road, is the latest of Boise's parks to get a major upgrade. This week, the city completed the splash pad portion of its master plan and opened it to the public. It will be open daily from 10am to 8pm through Labor Day.

The park has been city property since 1994 and continues to undergo major renovations. Still to come is a skate park, which should be done before August. The off-leash dog park is complete, but the fountain will be usable again once the skate park is ready.

The $600,000 playground has brand-new modern equipment from Landscape Structures, a playground company from Minnesota. It is perfect for younger kids, but the slide and climbing equipment will also keep older kids entertained. They recently added a soft rubber surface underneath the playground, which we, as parents, appreciate a lot more than gravel or mulch.

The new splash pad has many different spouts and fountains, with jets and even a flower that dumps water once it is filled up. Only some kids across the country get access to this kind of equipment for free. You can expect Molenaar Park to attract visitors from all over the Treasure Valley when the weather gets hot this summer.