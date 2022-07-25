10 Obvious Signs You’re Becoming an Idahoan

You can finally navigate in and around Boise without your GPS!

The greeters and cashiers at your favorite local stores are more than familiar faces. They welcome you like a friend and you miss them when they're not around.

It took some time, but you've finally realized Boise is a town that enjoys small-talk! We talk in lines at stores, at festivals, community camping sites—anywhere! Then there's you, chattin' up with your neighbors at the mailbox! So Boise!

Pronouncing Boise as "Boy-see" finally rolls off your tongue! At first it wa's forced and you were hyper-aware that you were doing, but now it feels like you're favorite undies...comfy and oh-so right.

You now cringe when newcomers, visitors, and the media mispronounce Boise! Like nails on a chalkboard, it drives you nuts when people pronounce it, "Boy-zee."

You begin to anticipate some of Boise's biggest annual events and festivals like Festival of Trees, Boise Music Festival, and the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic! We see you markin' those days off on your calendar, and we're mighty proud, friend.

It's not weird anymore when you or others use 20-26 and Chinden interchangeably.

You've ventured out to Star, Eagle, Kuna, Caldwell, Middleton, and Mountain Home on several occasions...even if the trips were Boise Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace pick-ups.

You've chosen sides between Campos in Boise and Campos in Nampa.

You now bleed Blue for Boise State University. Miss a game? You? Not a chance, rain or shine!

It took some time, but you finally found your village, your tribe, and your Idahomies. No more holidays alone or strolling the Greenbelt solo like a lost puppy!

