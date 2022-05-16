Selena Gomez Delivers Uncanny Impression of Miley Cyrus on ‘SNL’

Selena Gomez showed off her comedy chops while hosting Saturday Night Live over the weekend. The Only Murders in the Building star also debuted her Miley Cyrus impression, and she really captured the Hannah Montana alum's voice.

The Disney graduate paid tribute to Cyrus during her opening monologue. Gomez explained that she reached out to various celebrities for advice about hosting. That included her Only Murders co-stars and former SNL cast-mates Steve Martin and Martin Short. Since they proved to be unhelpful, Cyrus was up next.

"I also asked one of my oldest friends, Miley Cyrus," Gomez said. "And she said, 'Just be yourself and have fun.' And I was like, 'Miley, is that just an excuse for me to do an impression of you on the show?' And she's like, 'Hell yeah, I'm Miley Cyrus.'"

During the brief segment, Gomez effortlessly captured Cyrus' gravelly voice. It was like they were both on stage.

Check out the clip below. Her Miley Cyrus impression happens around the 1:36 mark:

Gomez's impression was a hit with fans on social media and in the comments section of YouTube.

"I didn't know what to expect, but a Miley impression and singing Barney definitely put a smile on my face," one commenter wrote on YouTube.

"Wow [Selena Gomez] does a really good Miley Cyrus impression," a fan gushed on Twitter.

Others couldn't get over Gomez referring to the other Disney child star as "one of my oldest friends."

"The fact that [Selena Gomez] made an impression of [Miley Cyrus] on #SNL made my entire week & made my 11-year-old self dig the grave cause I DIED," an ecstatic fan tweeted.

Frankly, we get that level of enthusiasm. It's very relatable.

Check out some of the best reactions below:

Gomez's monologue also nabbed headlines after she made a clever allusion to some of the former stars who have found love on SNL. Her examples included the likes of Scarlett Johansson and Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost, as well as Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly.

Of course, the latter was a reference to Davidson's relationship with Kim Kardashian, which started shortly after they kissed during a skit in October 2021.