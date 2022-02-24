Mom Paid 12-Year-Old Son $1,800 to Stay Off Social Media ‘Til His 18th Birthday

It's no secret bribing your child is one way to get them to listen.

A Minnesota mom challenged her son to stay off social media until his 18th birthday — and he did, to the tune of $1,800.

Sivert Klefsaas, now 18, scored an $1,800 check after staying off any form of social media for six years.

When he was 12, Sivert's mother Lorna propositioned him with the "18 for 18 challenge," according to KARE 11.

"Being 12, I didn’t really have that great of a concept of money yet. So, I was like oh sick, yeah, absolutely," Sivert told the outlet with a laugh.

The teen added he "had plans" for the money at the time as he was hoping to buy a car. Although he quickly realized $1,800 wouldn't go too far toward that goal, he decided to stick with it.

Lorna noted the idea came from a story she heard on the radio about a mom doing a similar thing with their child.

Lorna also explained she became frustrated after watching her eldest daughter struggle with the emotional toll of social media and wanted to shield her son from the same.

"She got so obsessed with keeping up her Snapchat streaks that really it was affecting her mood. It was affecting her friendships," Lorna told the outlet. "I mean, it was like an intervention. She was really, really upset, but it was not even three weeks later that she thanked us and said she was so happy to not have her phone."

As for Sivert, over the past few years he had to rely on his friends to keep him up to date with the latest trends on social media, as it was hard being a teen and feeling out of the loop.

He did note though that the time not spent doom scrolling allowed him to focus more on "school and sports."

When asked if he would do it again, Sivert said yes. "On the whole, I would say totally worth it," he shared "I mean, I would do it again."

With that being said, as soon as he hit his milestone 18th birthday, he finally signed up for Instagram — and became $1,800 richer.