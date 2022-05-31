I am a massive dog lover, but clearly not the biggest dog lover in the state of Idaho. Nope that award goes to Frances and Dennis who have constructed this home that perfectly resembles a Beagle dog. You can stay in this one of a kind pup palace.

It is described as a beagle-shaped building with comfort and a unique style. The inside is cozy and as expected very dog themed. Enjoy library of books, games & puzzles. Wi-Fi is also available in this cute 2 bedroom (3beds) and 1 bathroom rental experience. They also provide snacks and breakfast is included.

While there make sure you check out the cute little gift shop where Dennis has wood crafted dogs that he makes by hand, with the help of some very sharp tools, he is very impressive with a chainsaw. Seriously if you are a dog lover, or know a dog lover, this is a once in a lifetime stay that you will not forget.

For once being in the 'dog house' is a good thing. The Dog Bark Park Inn is located just outside of Cottonwood Idaho. The area is fantastic for recreation and outdoor enthusiasts. Mountain views surround with prairie grain fields is the immediate landscape. Just a quick jaunt and you are in Hells Canyon Gorge of the Snake River. Great for fishing, hiking, exploring and even jet boat rides spring through fall.



