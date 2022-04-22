The late Betty White, a.k.a. the "First Lady of TV," owned the land her Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif. home sits on for over 40 years after she bought it with her husband Allen Ludden back in 1978. The home itself was built in 1981, and looks over the Pacific Ocean.

The award-winning actress starred on countless TV shows, including various game shows as well as The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls. She was on TV for so long she actually holds the Guinness World Record for the longest TV career by a female entertainer. She also has her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

White passed away at the age of 99 on New Year's Eve 2022. She is survived by her three stepchildren from Ludden's previous marriage.

Inside Betty White's Gorgeous Carmel-by-the-Sea Home Take a look inside the late Betty White's peacefully gorgeous Carmel-by-the-Sea home.