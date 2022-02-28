Woman Believes McDonald’s Employee Spit in Her Filet-O-Fish, Wants to Do DNA Test

A woman on TikTok is threatening to sue McDonald's because she believes one of their employees spit in her food.

Kendra Fierce, who posts as @kendrafierce on the app, opened up about the situation in a series of uploads over the weekend.

In the first viral video, the teary-eyed TikToker explains she went to McDonald's late one night to order a Filet-O-Fish because she was hungry and had no food at home. She says the fast food restaurant had to remake her sandwich because the first one was not up to par.

She then noticed something fishy about the mayonnaise on the second sandwich, which appeared to have bubbled up and separated as though something else was mixed with it.

"I don't know, you tell me if this isn't spit," she asks before showing viewers a photo of the questionable condiment, adding that she tested her theory by spitting on a corner of the sandwich herself to see if it caused the same reaction.

"This is COVID; it's assault without COVID," she says of the alleged incident, adding that she planned to go back to the restaurant once it opened in the morning to demand that they check their cameras. She also floats the idea of DNA testing the Filet-O-Fish.

Check out the video, which has been viewed 2.9 million times, below:

Fierce posted several additional updates about the situation. In a second video she answered questions about the situation.

"If someone spit in your burger you would be mad, too," she said. Fierce also denied claims that she was crying about the spit. She had another explanation for her tears: "I was crying because I was hangry."

What's more, she added that she did still have the potentially contaminated sandwich and alleged that people have gone to jail over spitting in food before. (A publication called Parents points out that food tampering is indeed a felony.)

In a third video, her last clip from the initial night, she explained that she did her own spit test to see if the mayo only looked strange because the sandwich was so fresh. "I mean realistically it could be mayo but it will be a fun adventure to find out together," she wrote in the comments section.

In the comments section of her fourth video on the subject, Fierce claimed that she filed a police report. "They agreed it is spit and they will be investigating," she wrote.

In a fifth video, Fierce appeared to confirm that she does plan on suing, though she has not yet been able to get the evidence DNA tested since it all went down over the weekend.

At the moment she seems to be keeping the sandwich in a sealed plastic bag.

Watch the rest of Fierce's updates on the situation below: