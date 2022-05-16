This Idaho Drunk Driver Got His Car Stuck In The WEIRDEST Place

If this article was a review of any of the Fast and the Furious films, it wouldn't make headlines. As a matter of fact, what you're about to read would fit perfectly into really any action movie franchise (especially if Michael Bay is involved).

However, this isn't a movie plot. This is an actual real event that happened recently in Idaho, and it's a once-in-a-lifetime crime feat.

Over the weekend, a Pocatello man was cited for driving under the influence. It should be noted that at the time of said citation, the gentleman in question already had a warrant out for a previous drunk driving charge.

That's slightly bizarre, but not unheard of. Where his car ended up is the stuff of legend.

Somehow, this repeat offender managed to get his car up off the ground while driving erratically, and its motion was stopped by a giant boulder. Yes, we're serious, and you can see the photo here.

We're happy to report that the perp was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the accident, and no injuries were reported. The driver was arrested without incident, and booked into Bannock County Jail.

Still no word on what minor part he'll be playing in the next Mission: Impossible movie, but we're waiting with bated breath.

Have you ever seen an accident with a more eye-catching result than this? We'd love to hear the story because this one honestly sounds like it may take the cake for the crime of the year. Which really shouldn't be a thing, but come on. His car should've been left on the boulder and protected as a national monument.