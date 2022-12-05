Vote Now for 107.9 LITE-FM’s Santa Paws 2022 – Round 1

If you absolutely love dressing your dog up for the holidays, now is the time to show off their best holiday photo.

Because the doggone best holiday photo you have of your puppy or dog could mean some amazing prizes from our friends at KSL Classifieds! We asked you to send those photos our way and you certainly delivered!

Below are this year's Santa Paws contenders! Over the next few weeks of the holiday season, you'll help us narrow it down to the most festive pooch in the Treasure Valley.

The grand prize winner will receive a $200 Visa eGift Card and bragging rights for having the cutest pup in the Treasure Valley!

Our three runners-up will receive a $50 Visa eGift card.

The Top 10 dogs will also get an amazing box of puppy/dog swag from KSL Classifieds.

Round 1:

20 dogs will advance out of Round 1. Voting for Round 1 closes at 5 p.m. on Friday, December 9.

Some helpful voting tips: