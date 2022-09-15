No, Idaho Health & Welfare Is Not Distributing Porn in Schools

Oh, the internet. We love thee, we couldn't survive without thee, but your rumors sure are special.

Growing up in Idaho, most students go through the same standardized courses and at some point in your educational journey, you probably had to go through "Sex Ed". It was always a bit of an awkward class where everyone is giggling as a teacher you'd never expect to hear about bodily functions from explains how "it all works" or "the birds and the bees" as we'll call it.

May we all never forget the actual best "Sex Ed" course ever taught...

Yeah, we love The Office, but in all seriousness..

Here in Idaho, it has apparently been a very dramatic topic. In a statement released by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, it was shared that:

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) does not support or fund any "porn literacy" for children in Idaho. DHW provides evidence-based, optional sex education curriculum, called Reducing the Risk, for Idaho schools. Reducing the Risk does not discuss porn literacy, and it is not a subject taught in the curriculum DHW provides.

Apparently, somewhere a conversation was being had about this and they felt the need to say no--it isn't true.

Yikes.

Some on Twitter shared that it's a waste of time and resources to even have to say it..

Others shared that even ENTERTAINING the idea that this "porn literacy" was being distributed is giving too much "platform" to the conspirators.

You can read the entire statement from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, HERE.

