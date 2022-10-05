Idahoans Cannot Get Enough of this Funny Joe Biden Video

There is a new viral video so compelling folks from Idaho to Indiana cannot get enough of the forty-sixth president featured in a video with Dion Demucci's 'The Wanderer' playing. Have you seen the video? If not, don't worry; let's look at it here.

Check Out Creepy Joe Biden Sniffing and Wandering A preview of the most popular video in some Idaho circles.

Pete from Mountain Home, told us he can't stop watching the video. "I've shown this to everyone at my local coffee shop and we all can't stop laughing." Some supporters of the president may take issue with the video and the song. The Wanderer would surely not be welcome in today's #metoo movement.

However, a Jess from Boise told us she finds nothing wrong with the video. "My goodness, can's we have a little fun during these days of high gas prices, inflation and the possibility of Word War 3?" She told us that the video produced by the video production company Grabien reminds her of the early days of Saturday Night Live. "I used to love it when Chevy Chase would imitate President Gerald Ford," the Boise homeowner shared with us. The video continues to be one of the most popular downloads in the country. Social media platforms Facebook,Rumble, YouTube, and Twitter have several versions of the song on just about every feed. Here's another creative version from Twitter.

Whether it's in Idaho or some other country could the popularity of this video cause The Wanderer to place on the I tunes chart? We'll be tuned in to find out going nowhere.

President Biden Arrives in Boise President Biden is greeted by protesters during his visit to Boise, Idaho.