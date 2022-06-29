Idaho Woman Asks Roommate To Do Dishes…Then He Got Arrested

When multiple people live together, it's an unspoken rule that everyone is expected to chip in. Taking out the garbage here, vacuuming there, maybe even cleaning that gross muck off a mirror now and then. This isn't some new concept.

So when your roommate asks you to do the dishes, this is definitely the worst way to react.

A woman in Idaho Falls says she asked her roommate to help with the dishes and a few sporadic chores around the house, seeing as how he was unemployed, and the lease was in her name. If you're thinking said roommate obliged with no issues, you'd be incorrect.

The male roommate instantly assaulted the woman, and police were called.

Just to recap. This man assaulted his roommate because she asked him to do the dishes. This is the kind of person we're dealing with here.

Which explains why the perp told police "I know how it is" when they arrived, claiming that he has relatives working in law enforcement. Police obviously didn't care, and arrested the man and charged him with attempted strangulation, which could land him in prison for up to 15 years.

So next time you're asked to do the dishes, do them. Or don't. But don't resort to violence.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of domestic violence, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.