Something Horrifying is Lurking Underneath This Idaho Bridge

In the spirit of Halloween, you can never go wrong with a good ghost story. One of the most terrifying stories (at least in my opinion) takes place at none other than River Road Bridge in Caldwell. The bridge is said to be haunted and a hotspot for paranormal activity... the kind that gives me nightmare fuel.

If you know me, you know I love this stuff and so much so that I'll regularly bring creepy topics like this up on the radio. One instance resulted in a woman named Connie M. sharing with me in an e-mail, her creepy encounter with the bridge. I'm telling you, it'll give you the creeps:

I have not yet to see or hear a screaming woman. But I have seen a dark silhouette of a person hanging from the top beam at the end of the bridge. The figures head was crooked to the side indicating being hung. I could not see through it but I could see the hillside around its outline. My lights were on, I was the only person or vehicle around. As I was driving across the bridge slowly, I seen this dark figure hanging from the center too at the other end. I slowed to a creeping crawl watching it, but as I got right up to it, it disappeared. I was fascinated and not afraid at all. I have wanted to see it again but no luck.

How that won't terrify anyone is beyond me but that's not the only horrific account about the River Road Bridge in Caldwell. The legend goes that a woman hung herself on the bridge long ago and since then has been haunted by her spirit.

Let's take a look at the other horrifying tales and share yours with us here.

