Small Idaho Town’s Name is One of the Most Awkward in the World

Across the United States, there are hundreds, if not thousands of tiny towns. Dozens of them can be found right here in Idaho.

Some of them are so small that when the 2020 Census data was put together, the city’s population was in the double digits. They’re so small, that you’ve likely never heard of them.

Others are equally tiny, but you’ve heard of them because of their unique names. Santa, Idaho comes to mind. You’d expect the small town of 320 people to be bubbling over with Christmas cheer year-round like Santa Claus, Georgia which has a whole series of Christmas-themed street names. Or Santa Claus, Indiana which has a giant Santa Claus greeting visitors outside of their Town Hall.

Photo by Jesson Mata on Unsplash

While Santa, Idaho’s post office gets exceptionally busy around the holidays, there’s nothing festive about it. It was actually named after the nearby Santa Ana Creek. They did, however briefly change their name to SecretSanta.com in 2005. While that name never appeared on a map, the down did get $20,000 from the Philadelphia-based website that they put their aging water and sewer district.

We’d put the Good Grief, Headquarters, Culdesac, North Pole and Squirrel, Idaho in that “unique” bucket with Santa. There’s another group of Idaho small towns that just have extremely unfortunate and awkward names. In fact, one of the names is so bad that it made Alot Travel’s list of the “30 Most Awkwardly Named Cities in the World.” This tiny Idaho town appears alongside the likes of...

Dildo, Canada

Image via Google Maps

Anus, France

Weiner, Arkansas

Image via Google Maps

Boody, Illinois

Image via Google Maps

So which of Idaho's unfortunately named towns made this list?

Dickshooter, ID

Image via Google Maps

It's incredibly ironic that we found the history of such a naughty-sounding community's name in such an innocent place. According to Kiddle, an online encyclopedia for kids, it's named after an actual man named Dick Shooter, as is the ridge, reservoir and creek nearby. Of course, now we're wondering if his legal name was Dick or Richard. If you're a craft beer lover, you're likely familiar with Western Collective's "Dickshooter Pale Ale." The 7% ABV beer was inspired by the trail marker for Dickshooter.

Is Dickshooter REALLY one of the most awkwardly named places in the world? Sure, but we think these other Idaho towns with dirty names could've made Alot's list too!

