Boise Police Continue Searching For Missing Teen

It's never good news when the police are looking for someone but when it comes to missing teens and persons, the community always comes together.

For nearly a month now, 16-year-old Lele of Boise has been missing and her friends and family are concerned. Boise Police has been leading in the search for her whereabouts.

It was originally shared by Boise Police via Twitter on June 16th:

Now, an updated has been shared via the police department Twitter account:

If you have any information, please call Boise Police as soon as possible.

