Boise Police Announce New ‘Internet Purchase Location’
These days, buying and selling things online is commonplace. We can still remember when Craigslist was launched and everyone thought that meeting folks from there was totally creepy. Now, Facebook Marketplace and KSL Classifieds are just some of the other big platforms in town that allow you to buy and sell online.
The Boise Police Department knows just how normal this is now and they also understand the risk with meeting strangers for a transaction--so, they're doing something about it.
A new "Internet Purchase Exchange Location" has been launched at Boise City Hall West, located at 333 N. Mark Stall Place. There's also a police station there--so, someone would be foolish to cause any issues at this location.
Some of the pointers that Boise Police shared for buying and selling goods with folks online were:
- Verify the value of something before you meet with the seller-- and leave the situation as soon as you can if negotiations for the purchase don't get worked out.
- If you don't use the Boise Police Internet Exchange location, authorities recommend you always meet somewhere in public
- Never meet in secluded places and never let a stranger into your home
- Be VERY careful if you are selling expensive things
- Bring no more money than needed to purchase an item
- Always make sure that someone knows you're meeting a stranger for a purchase and let them know where you're going to be
- Always trust your gut!
- Make sure that you have your phone on you incase you need to call for help.
