Boise Police Announce New ‘Internet Purchase Location’

These days, buying and selling things online is commonplace. We can still remember when Craigslist was launched and everyone thought that meeting folks from there was totally creepy. Now, Facebook Marketplace and KSL Classifieds are just some of the other big platforms in town that allow you to buy and sell online.

The Boise Police Department knows just how normal this is now and they also understand the risk with meeting strangers for a transaction--so, they're doing something about it.

A new "Internet Purchase Exchange Location" has been launched at Boise City Hall West, located at 333 N. Mark Stall Place. There's also a police station there--so, someone would be foolish to cause any issues at this location.

Some of the pointers that Boise Police shared for buying and selling goods with folks online were:

Verify the value of something before you meet with the seller-- and leave the situation as soon as you can if negotiations for the purchase don't get worked out.

If you don't use the Boise Police Internet Exchange location, authorities recommend you always meet somewhere in public

Never meet in secluded places and never let a stranger into your home

Be VERY careful if you are selling expensive things

Bring no more money than needed to purchase an item

Always make sure that someone knows you're meeting a stranger for a purchase and let them know where you're going to be

Always trust your gut!

Make sure that you have your phone on you incase you need to call for help.

These 20 Crimes Are Still Unsolved in Boise Can you identify anyone in these photos or surveillance videos? The Boise Police Department is hoping that you can give them a tip leading to more information! Who would have thought that the City of Boise would have so many unsolved crimes!

LOOK: These 19 People Are Boise's Most Wanted Yes, even here in the Treasure Valley where crime isn't so rampant, there is a most wanted list. According to the Southwest Idaho Crime Stoppers, these are the most wanted of them all. So many of these mugshots are from Ada and Canyon Counties. Do you recognize anyone?