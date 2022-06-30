Home or aquatic complex? I can’t really tell because the pool area is that incredible — take a look at the 50+ pictures below and you’ll see exactly what I mean.

The 5bed/5bath home is currently listed at $3,377,777 and it has 5,571 square feet of space, and I mean the inside is pretty cool I guess, but the OUTSIDE is what I personally just can’t believe.

The home’s listing says, “Remodeled Private retreat on Estate with soaring 12-foot ceilings & expansive windows, combines a distinctive style with natural elements. Chefs Gourmet kitchen with 3 Ovens, large island creative, beautiful yet functional gathering space for entertaining. Beautiful Master Suite with jetted soaker tub, walk-in shower, Make-up vanity & His/ Her Walk-in Closets.”

I mean, it already sounds too good to be true and they haven’t even gotten to the pool yet...

The listing continues...

“Space for everyone; Bonus, Dining, Formal, Den, Office and Great Room with Surround Sound. Beautiful Parklike landscaping paired with a Heated Pool, changing room, full bathroom, outdoor kitchen & fire Pit acts as a stunning extension of your indoor living. Beautiful Views, Oversized finished 6 car garage with storage room. Easy Freeway Access, Close to Shopping and Schools. Everything is done! Great location that is close to Schools and Shopping.”

I mean shoot, if you've got $3.4 million then definitely consider this house, but if you're like me then just keep scrolling and have fun looking at the pictures lol 👇

$3.4 Million Meridian Home for Sale has the Coolest Pool Around

Stunning $2.3 Million Home for Sale in Boise Has Perfect Views

How is This Beautiful Home in Kuna for Sale Again?! Take a look around!