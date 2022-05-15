2022 Billboard Music Awards Winners: See the Full List

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards have arrived!

On Sunday (May 15), the BBMAs will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and will be broadcasted live on NBC and streamed on Peacock. This event will be hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs while Mary J. Blige will be honored with this year's Icon Award.

This year, The Weeknd is the most-nominated artist in 17 categories including Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Hot 100 Artist. Additionally, his "Save Your Tears" collaboration with Ariana Grande is up for six awards.

This year’s awards are based on the tracking period between March 26, 2021, through March 17, 2022. Prior to the official telecast that airs on NBC, select awards will be announced online.

See all the 2022 Billboard Music Awards winners when the show airs, below:

Top Artist

Doja Cat

WINNER: Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Givēon

Masked Wolf

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid LAROI

Top Male Artist

WINNER: Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

WINNER: BTS

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

Morgan Wallen

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Adele

WINNER: BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Walker Hayes

Top Radio Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW)

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW)

BTS

Dua Lipa

WINNER: Ed Sheeran

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Tour

Eagles (Hotel California Tour)

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

Harry Styles (Love on Tour)

WINNER: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top R&B Artist

WINNER: Doja Cat

Givēon

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Givēon

Khalid

WINNER: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

WINNER: Doja Cat

Summer Walker

SZA

Top R&B Tour

WINNER: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Usher (The Vegas Residency)

Top Rap Artist

WINNER: Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist

WINNER: Drake

Juice WRLD

Polo G

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Latto

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour

J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)

Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)

WINNER: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Top Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Walker Hayes

Top Country Male Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group

WINNER: Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)

WINNER: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

Top Rock Artist

WINNER: Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

WINNER: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top Latin Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Farruko

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Male Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Farruko

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

WINNER: Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Calibre 50

WINNER: Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Top Latin Tour

Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)

WINNER: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

WINNER: Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

for King & Country

Lauren Daigle

WINNER: Ye

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

Elevation Worship

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

WINNER: Ye

Top Billboard 200 Album

Adele, 30

Doja Cat, Planet Her

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

Top Soundtrack

Arcane League of Legends

WINNER: Encanto

In The Heights

Sing 2

tick, tick…BOOM!

Top R&B Album

WINNER: Doja Cat, Planet Her

Givēon, When It’s All Said and Done…Take Time

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic

Summer Walker, Still Over It

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Top Rap Album

WINNER: Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta’s Pain

Rod Wave, SoulFly

The Kid LAROI, F*ck Love

Ye, Donda

Top Country Album

Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On

Lee Brice, Hey World

Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

WINNER: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Top Rock Album

AJR, OK Orchestra

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres

Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1

John Mayer, Sob Rock

WINNER: twenty one pilots, Scaled and Icy

Top Latin Album

Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas

J Balvin, Jose

Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞

WINNER: Karol G, KG0516

Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Top Dance/Electronic Album

C418, Minecraft – Volume Alpha

FKA twigs, Caprisongs

WINNER: Illenium, Fallen Embers

Porter Robinson, Nurture

Rüfüs Du Sol, Surrender

Top Christian Album

Carrie Underwood, My Savior

CeCe Winans, Believe for It

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement

Phil Wickham, Hymn of Heaven

WINNER: Ye, Donda

Top Gospel Album

CeCe Winans, Believe for It

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement

Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition

Maverick City Music & Upperroom, move your heart.

WINNER: Ye, Donda

Top Hot 100 Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Streaming Song

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Selling Song

WINNER: BTS, “Butter”

BTS, “Permission to Dance”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Top Radio Song

WINNER: Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Collaboration

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, “Peaches”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW)

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW)

BTS, “Butter”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Viral Song (NEW)

WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Gayle, “abcdefu”

Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”

Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Top R&B Song

Doja Cat & The Weeknd, “You Right”

Givēon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, “Peaches”

WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”

WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, “Essence”

Top Rap Song

Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, “Knife Talk”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”

WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”

Polo G, “Rapstar”

Top Country Song

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

WINNER: Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Top Rock Song

Coldplay X BTS, “My Universe”

Elle King & Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Imagine Dragons, “Follow You”

WINNER: Måneskin, “Beggin’”

The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, “Meet Me at Our Spot”

Top Latin Song

Aventura x Bad Bunny, “Volví”

Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”

Farruko, “Pepas”

WINNER: Kali Uchis, “telepatía”

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

WINNER: Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Farruko, “Pepas”

Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, “You”

Tiësto, “The Business”

Travis Scott & HVME, “Goosebumps”

Top Christian Song

Anne Wilson, “My Jesus”

WINNER: Ye, “Hurricane”

Ye, “Moon”

Ye, “Off The Grid”

Ye, “Praise God”

Top Gospel Song

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, “Jireh”

WINNER: Ye, “Hurricane”

Ye, “Moon”

Ye, “Off the Grid”

Ye, “Praise God”