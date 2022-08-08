Land of the Free

In the "land of the free" and "home of the brave," it's a fairly well known fact that some states enjoy a greater index of freedom than others. Idaho, the Gem State, for instance, is one of the least regulated commonwealths in the nation.

Idaho's robust economic climate and deep reserves are just two of the many reasons Americans are flocking to our state in record numbers. Back in 2020, Idaho turned heads when it landed the title of "Least Regulated State in America." It was a proud moment for Idahoans, and it was an example for the rest of America's states to model themselves after. Most recently, Idaho Governor Brad Little made national headlines back in January with his "Leading Idaho" plan during a State of the State of the Address. The reason? With a budget surplus of $1.9 billion, the conservative governor's plan to "give back our record budget surplus to Idahoans" through tax incentives and investments spurred shock and awe across the country. The long and short of it is that life in Idaho is pretty darn good all around. Unfortunately, the same isn't true for every state.

10 Most Regulated States in America

California New York Ohio Illinois Texas Washington Oregon Florida Massachusetts Louisiana

10 Most Free States in America

Florida New Hampshire Indiana Colorado Nevada North Dakota Tennessee South Dakota Arizona Idaho

